Youtube intro for cooking channel
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History Timeline Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Time Scribe

00:55 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Timeline
Documentary
Film Look
Historical
8exports
rating
Craft a powerful, vintage-inspired history timeline with this cinematic slideshow template. Present key years and captions alongside your photos and videos, wrapped in film grain, light leaks, and subtle dust for an authentic archival feel. A modular structure, smooth camera movement, and tile-grid transitions keep the story flowing. Ideal for documentaries, museums, schools, and brand heritage reels, it pairs bold year titles with clear text panels for context. Fine-tune colors, overlays, and pacing to match your narrative. Deliver a refined, atmospheric chronicle that makes past events feel immersive and memorable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us