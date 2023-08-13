Summer Holiday 10

Transform your trip photos into a charming tropical slideshow. This scrapbook-style design blends polaroid photo prints, sticky tape and a warm paper backdrop framed by lush leaves. Gentle camera movement, soft particles and playful travel doodles create an inviting, summer-ready look. Ideal for vacations, retreats, road trips or destination highlights, it’s easy to personalize with your images and text. Great for travel recaps, social media, and family keepsakes, this template delivers a cozy, organic photo album vibe with minimal effort.