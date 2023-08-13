Summer Holiday 2

Turn your travel memories into a charming scrapbook-style slideshow. This template features Polaroid frames, tropical leaves, subtle particles, and a warm paper texture to set a cozy, summer vibe. Add multiple photos, a headline and supporting copy, and watch them arrange into a beautiful album layout. Hand-drawn doodles and a compass accent reinforce the travel theme while gentle camera drift and soft reveals keep the pacing relaxed. Perfect for vacations, holiday recaps, and family adventures—easy to customize to match your brand colors and style.