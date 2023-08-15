Summer Holiday 5

Bring your travel memories to life with a tropical scrapbook scene. This template pairs polaroid-style photo frames, sticky tape and hand‑drawn doodles with lush palm leaves on a textured paper background. Smooth camera drift, gentle particles and a relaxed pace set a cozy summer vibe, while a typewriter-style title and description keep it personal. Ideal for vacation recaps, destination promos, and lifestyle highlights. Easily swap photos, edit text, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. A warm, pastel palette and nature‑led design make your story feel authentic and inviting.