Summer Holiday 6
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Turn your photos into a warm, tropical travel slideshow. This scrapbook-inspired template layers polaroid frames on a textured paper background, accented with tropical leaves, doodle routes, arrows and a compass icon. Smooth camera drift and subtle particles create a calm holiday vibe. Easily replace images and text, fine-tune colors for leaves, elements and tape, and toggle particles to taste. Ideal for vacation recaps, destination promos, agencies and lifestyle brands seeking an authentic, handcrafted photo album feel.
Pack (10)
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