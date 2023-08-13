Summer Holiday 6

Turn your photos into a warm, tropical travel slideshow. This scrapbook-inspired template layers polaroid frames on a textured paper background, accented with tropical leaves, doodle routes, arrows and a compass icon. Smooth camera drift and subtle particles create a calm holiday vibe. Easily replace images and text, fine-tune colors for leaves, elements and tape, and toggle particles to taste. Ideal for vacation recaps, destination promos, agencies and lifestyle brands seeking an authentic, handcrafted photo album feel.