Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Holiday 6 - Original - Poster image

Summer Holiday 6

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Scrapbook
Travel
Polaroid
Paper
96exports
rating
Turn your photos into a warm, tropical travel slideshow. This scrapbook-inspired template layers polaroid frames on a textured paper background, accented with tropical leaves, doodle routes, arrows and a compass icon. Smooth camera drift and subtle particles create a calm holiday vibe. Easily replace images and text, fine-tune colors for leaves, elements and tape, and toggle particles to taste. Ideal for vacation recaps, destination promos, agencies and lifestyle brands seeking an authentic, handcrafted photo album feel.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us