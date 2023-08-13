Summer Holiday 8

Turn your favorite vacation shots into a charming travel story. This tropical scrapbook slideshow blends Polaroid-style prints, taped notes, and hand‑drawn doodles like balloons, suns and compass paths over a textured paper background. Smooth camera movement through lush leaves sets a relaxed, playful mood. Add five photos, two text fields and tune colors for frames, tape, leaves, dotted routes and particles to match your brand or destination. Ideal for trip recaps, travel vlogs, agencies and summer highlights, this template makes memories feel warm, personal and ready to share.