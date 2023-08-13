Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Holiday 8 - Original - Poster image

Summer Holiday 8

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Scrapbook
Slideshow
Travel
Paper
Photo album
23exports
rating
Turn your favorite vacation shots into a charming travel story. This tropical scrapbook slideshow blends Polaroid-style prints, taped notes, and hand‑drawn doodles like balloons, suns and compass paths over a textured paper background. Smooth camera movement through lush leaves sets a relaxed, playful mood. Add five photos, two text fields and tune colors for frames, tape, leaves, dotted routes and particles to match your brand or destination. Ideal for trip recaps, travel vlogs, agencies and summer highlights, this template makes memories feel warm, personal and ready to share.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us