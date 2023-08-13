Summer Holiday 3
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Bring your best travel shots to life with a warm, tropical photo album. This scrapbook-style slideshow frames three images as Polaroid prints taped to textured paper, surrounded by playful hand‑drawn doodles, route arrows, and lush leaves. Gentle camera drift and relaxed motion create a cozy, nostalgic mood. Easily customize colors, captions, and elements to match your holiday story or brand. Perfect for vacation recaps, travel reels, and memory highlights—polished yet personal in just a few clicks.
Pack (10)
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