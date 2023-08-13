Summer Holiday 4
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
78exports
Celebrate your adventures with a warm, scrapbook-style travel video. Tropical leaves frame a layered collage of polaroid photo prints taped onto textured paper, while playful hand-drawn icons and a dashed route add wanderlust charm. Personalize the title, description, media and colors to match your brand or memories. Smooth camera drift, subtle particles and a relaxed pace make it perfect for trip recaps, destination promos or vacation stories. Ready to share on social, websites or presentations, this photo album slideshow turns moments into a beautifully curated keepsake.
Pack (10)
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