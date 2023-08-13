Summer Holiday 4

Celebrate your adventures with a warm, scrapbook-style travel video. Tropical leaves frame a layered collage of polaroid photo prints taped onto textured paper, while playful hand-drawn icons and a dashed route add wanderlust charm. Personalize the title, description, media and colors to match your brand or memories. Smooth camera drift, subtle particles and a relaxed pace make it perfect for trip recaps, destination promos or vacation stories. Ready to share on social, websites or presentations, this photo album slideshow turns moments into a beautifully curated keepsake.