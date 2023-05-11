Old School Opener

Bring a nostalgic, zine-inspired punch to your next opener. This energetic scrapbook design stacks torn and crumpled paper, tape strips, doodles and bold titles over a gritty, concrete backdrop. Drop in your text and media across multiple scenes, then finish strong with a clean logo reveal. The vibrant palette, comic-style outlines and dynamic zoom transitions make it perfect for promos, title sequences and brand intros with personality. Fully customizable colors and fonts let you dial in your look fast.