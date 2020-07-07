Back to School Intro Opener
00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 13 images · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
4.8Kexports
Launch your school content with a playful, energetic opener. This flat-design title sequence features bold typography, colorful geometric accents, and a clean logo reveal. Ideal for back-to-school campaigns, class intros, educational channels, and kid-friendly promos, it combines kinetic typography with smooth slide-ins and bouncy motion. Easily customize text, colors, images, and logo to match your brand or classroom theme. A vibrant palette and Memphis-style shapes sit over a backdrop of school doodles, creating an engaging look that grabs attention and keeps it.
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of bucketinfoo
by GoldfinchEmpire
eye popping fun
very nice. i would like to be able to resize some of the features on templates like this, such as the very small text and extend the time for each frame.