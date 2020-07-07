Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Back to School Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Back to School Intro Opener

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 13 images · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Flat design
Intro
Back to School
Logo animation
4.8Kexports
rating
Launch your school content with a playful, energetic opener. This flat-design title sequence features bold typography, colorful geometric accents, and a clean logo reveal. Ideal for back-to-school campaigns, class intros, educational channels, and kid-friendly promos, it combines kinetic typography with smooth slide-ins and bouncy motion. Easily customize text, colors, images, and logo to match your brand or classroom theme. A vibrant palette and Memphis-style shapes sit over a backdrop of school doodles, creating an engaging look that grabs attention and keeps it.
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GenX - Back to School
by GoldfinchEmpire
eye popping fun
very nice. i would like to be able to resize some of the features on templates like this, such as the very small text and extend the time for each frame.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us