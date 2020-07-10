Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal - Black Friday - Poster image

Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Extrusion
1.9Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal powered by electric energy, glitch accents, and dramatic lens flares. This high‑impact logo animation delivers a bold, futuristic intro or outro with a dark, neon‑charged atmosphere and metallic depth. Customize your logo and colors to match your identity and unleash an energetic, epic finish for videos, trailers, and promos. No plugins required—just drop in your mark and render a polished, tech‑driven ident that stands out anywhere.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us