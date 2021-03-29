Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener

00:24 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 1 image · 38 texts · 6 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Promo
Intro
Bold
Title sequence
1.8Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a punchy stomp intro. This modern promo blends bold typography, split‑screen media, and sliding color panels for maximum impact. Easily personalize text, colors, fonts, and your logo, then finish with a branded end screen featuring social icons. Perfect for ads, event promos, YouTube intros, and quick highlight reels, it keeps viewers engaged with kinetic type and fast, rhythmic cuts. No plugins required—just drop in your media and render a dynamic, professional opener.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
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YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
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