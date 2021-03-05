Youtube intro for cooking channel
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App Promo Clean Presentation Opener - Original - Poster image

App Promo Clean Presentation Opener

00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 19 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
3D motion graphics
Mockup
App Promo
Minimal
22.2Kexports
rating
Promote your app with a clean, modern device mockup video. This 3D smartphone presentation blends elegant typography, dark styling, and smooth cinematic motion to highlight key features and screens. Arrange multiple scenes, spotlight details with macro angles, and finish with a branded outro. Ideal for startups, SaaS, and product launches, it delivers a professional, corporate-ready look without clutter. Simply drop in your screens and text to create a polished app promo in minutes.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
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YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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