Black Friday Packaging Titles

Create gritty, mixed‑media sale promos with layered paper scraps, cardboard textures, and tape accents. This title pack combines torn-paper reveals, bold typography, brush‑stroke highlights, and QR‑ready panels—perfect for Black Friday, seasonal sales, and e‑commerce campaigns. Swap in your textures, adjust colors in a few clicks, and use the scenes as a fast opener or standalone titles. The collage styling and packaging motifs give your message a tactile, urban edge that stands out in feeds and ads.