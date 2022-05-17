Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Crypto Trap Youtube Actions - Original - Poster image

Crypto Trap Youtube Actions

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Logo animation
Glitch
YouTube
7.5Kexports
rating
Drive clicks and subs with a high-energy, glitch-driven call-to-action. This YouTube-ready template combines circuit-style graphics, bold kinetic typography, and crisp iconography for like, share, and notifications, culminating in a clean logo reveal. Flexible color controls and editable text make it effortless to adapt to your channel’s branding. Perfect as an intro or outro, it highlights your key messages fast while keeping a cutting-edge, tech-forward vibe. Create a distinctive, memorable CTA screen that feels modern, dynamic, and on-brand in just minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us