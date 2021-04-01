Energy Techno Music Visualizer

Bring your music to life with a sleek 3D circular visualizer. This audio‑reactive template features a neon spectrum, reflective rings, and a clean progress bar, framed around your logo with artist and track titles. Perfect for singles, albums, DJ sets, channels, and livestreams. Tweak colors, spectrum styling, and optional timers, then let beat‑driven motion energize your release. Ideal for EDM, techno, and any genre that thrives on visual impact.