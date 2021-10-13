Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Halloween Spooky Stories 1 - Original - Poster image

Halloween Spooky Stories 1

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Halloween
Horror
Gothic
Motion title
195exports
rating
Launch a chilling Halloween story in seconds. This cinematic, 3D gothic design pairs bold motion titles with eerie light rays and a central focal figure. Easily customize headline, subtitle, URL and logo, then match the look with built-in color controls and font options. Perfect for promoting parties, haunted attractions or seasonal announcements across social platforms. The dark, duotone palette and suspenseful pacing create high-impact visuals that stand out and feel on-brand. Make your Halloween promo unforgettable—edit the text, drop in your branding, and publish a spooky story that hooks viewers instantly.
bucketinfoo profile image
bucketinfoo
Edit
Pack (2)
Similar templates
Best of bucketinfoo
Halloween Spooky Stories 1
By bucketinfoo
Edit
00:08
Halloween Spooky Stories 1 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Stories 3
By bucketinfoo
Edit
00:10
Halloween Spooky Stories 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us