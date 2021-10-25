Halloween Spooky Stories 3

Craft eerie Halloween stories with a grungy, cinematic intro. A vintage CRT screen, dripping liquid, and analog glitch effects set a truly spooky mood. Optimized for vertical stories and short promos, it features bold headline space, secondary details, and room for your logo. Easily customize fonts, colors, and the overall look to match your brand or event. Perfect for party invites, horror film nights, or seasonal teasers, this template blends horror, grunge, and analog vibes for maximum impact.