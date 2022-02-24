Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Poster Rip Off Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Poster Rip Off Logo Reveal

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 6 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Outro
Torn paper
1.1Kexports
rating
Bring gritty street energy to your brand with a fast, torn‑poster logo reveal. This grunge intro/outro blends ripped paper transitions, crumpled textures, paint splashes, and bold typography for maximum impact. Customize multiple text moments, swap the image layer, and finish with a clean, centered logo mark. The urban poster wall aesthetic, energetic pacing, and punchy, vibrant colors make it ideal for channel branding, promos, and scene openers. Easy to tailor to your identity—simply drop in your logo, edit headlines, tweak colors, and you’re set with a striking, high‑impact reveal.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us