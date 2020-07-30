Breaking News Lines

Create a striking news opener with a clean editorial grid, grunge textures and bold highlight bars. Brush and paint reveals bring images to life, while sliding panels and line wipes deliver fast, energetic pacing. Ideal for news packages, channel intros, and quick promos, this template features multiple text and image moments, a focused accent color, and a central final title. Fine‑tune colors, typography and overlays to match your brand. Export a polished broadcast‑ready intro in minutes.