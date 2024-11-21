en
Breaking News Release
Step into the broadcaster's seat with our Breaking News Release slideshow template that transforms your message into an engaging narrative. Perfect for sharing groundbreaking moments or captivating stories, the template lets you integrate your custom media and text. Create compelling 'Breaking News' stories or display content with a professional edge, and capture your audience with a high-definition experience.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By smoothlymo
A fast and dynamic animation with creative smooth transitions will emphasize your message while showcasing your media in an eye-catching manner. A gorgeous video ad for any kind of content. The original design starts with fruits, inspired by YouTube cooking channels, but is also available in 15 other, industry inspired use cases.
By motifixer
Quick media and text stomp opener to present your message!
By Moysher
A stylish template that uses stunning combinations of effects to reveal and enhance your media. You can use it to showcase your new products, travel, vacation, portfolio, sports, fashion, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this stylish project.
By Balalaika
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is urban energy and a modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 20 placeholders, 33 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban intros, dynamic openers, urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
Bring your vision to life with a dynamic burst of energy using our Multiframe Opener. Perfect for a variety of content, including sports highlights, fashion launches, and even film trailers. With customizable text, media placeholders, and logo integration, creating a vibrant intro for your presentations and slideshows is a walk in the park. Dive into editing easily and create videos that pop with professionalism and enthusiasm.
By Balalaika
Bring your story to life with our versatile Dynamic Story Reveal slideshow template, which lets your images and messages shine. Transition seamlessly between scenes as you customize each slide with your own videos, images, and text. Whether it's a marketing pitch, a memorable photo gallery, or educational content, this video will captivate viewers in splendor.
By Balalaika
Urban Media Opener is a new urban modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 24 placeholders, 36 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is a modern and trendy template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 14 placeholders, 20 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short fashion videos, sport, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
