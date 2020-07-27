Breaking News ID

Create a crisp, modern news intro that feels ready for broadcast. This opener blends geometric circles, concentric rings, and sliding panels with a clean dot-grid backdrop. Showcase a quick sequence of images, then land on a brandable end card with your headline and logo. The minimalist, editorial style and energetic motion suit news, journalism, and channel branding. Easily customize colors, text, fonts, images, and accents to match your identity. Ideal for promos, teasers, and segment starts when you need clarity, pace, and polish.