Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Breaking News Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Breaking News Intro Opener

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 images · 13 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
News & Journalism
News style
Logo animation
Title sequence
31.9Kexports
rating
Launch your broadcast with a high-impact news opener featuring a luminous world map, clean HUD graphics, kinetic titles, and a bold logo reveal. This energetic, digital package is ideal for breaking alerts, sports, politics, and live updates. Smooth slide-ins and line wipes keep momentum high while your key headlines and optional images take center stage. Easy color controls and text placeholders help you match your channel branding in seconds. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or short promo bumper to elevate your newsroom look.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us