Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glass Broadcast Studio Opener - Original - Poster image

Crystal Newsroom

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
News style
Title sequence
News & Journalism
3D motion graphics
7exports
rating
Give your channel a broadcast edge with a sleek, glass‑studio opener. This template combines 3D motion graphics, frosted glass panels and subtle HUD accents to showcase headlines, drop in your media, and finish with a clean logo reveal. The minimal, elegant design and cool duotone palette deliver a premium on‑air look that fits news updates, corporate communications, and branded segments. Customize titles, swap images or video, and match colors to your identity to publish a professional intro fast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us