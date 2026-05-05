Crystal Newsroom

Give your channel a broadcast edge with a sleek, glass‑studio opener. This template combines 3D motion graphics, frosted glass panels and subtle HUD accents to showcase headlines, drop in your media, and finish with a clean logo reveal. The minimal, elegant design and cool duotone palette deliver a premium on‑air look that fits news updates, corporate communications, and branded segments. Customize titles, swap images or video, and match colors to your identity to publish a professional intro fast.