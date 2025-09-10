18 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
13videos
3images
2texts
1font
1audio
Broadcast your collaborative ventures with a video that speaks volumes in professionalism and clarity. Our dynamic Merge 24 News Intro template is designed to convey your joint announcements with the drama and excitement of a news flash. With options to personalize logos, text, fonts, colors, and media, your corporate updates will lead the day's news, capturing attention across various channels.
