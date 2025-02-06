en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Broadcast News Program

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Television
Screen
Corporate
Flare
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Broadcast News Program - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
7exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
9videos
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Present your compelling stories with elegance and modernity. Our Broadcast News Program template, crafted for newscasts and broadcast projects, merges stylish design with multimedia integrations for a high-impact presentation. Customize with logos, videos, and images to suit your brand. Each frame promises to make an impression. Ready to broadcast excellence? This template guides you there.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Fast Shots Original theme video
Fast Shots
Edit
By d3luxxxe
16s
21
21
13
Fast Shots is a minimalist and energetic intro video, ideal for showcasing your photos or videos. It captures the viewer's attention with its fast pace, energetic camera movement, floating elements, and subtle depth of field focus changes. Adapt the slideshow and logo animation to fit any topic or content.
TV Reveal Original theme video
TV Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
16s
22
14
33
Invoke nostalgia with a high-tech twist in TV Reveal. This template transforms the iconic TV glitch into the grand stage for your brand's reveal. Customize with your assets to turn heads and make a sophisticated statement on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo. Show off your brand in full widescreen glory with this horizontal, ready-to-publish video.
Screen Zoom Original theme video
Screen Zoom
Edit
By AuroraMediaLab
22s
22
4
9
Intrigue your audience from the very start. Make the big screen go back, revealing your awesome brand logo with an optional background image. Apply your branding and assets and create one of a kind logo intro animation. Create once - love forever!
Tablet Gallery Promo Sky Blue theme video
Tablet Gallery Promo
Edit
By MotionPro
20s
24
20
11
Showcase your app or product in the high-definition elegance of an art gallery with our Tablet Gallery Promo. Customizable tablet mockups glide through a spacious interior, while your logo and tagline are tastefully displayed. This template is a canvas for your creativity, with slots for your images, video, and tailored text. Create a promotional masterpiece, fully ready for full-screen viewing on any platform.
Facebook Promo Original theme video
Facebook Promo
Edit
By motifixer
27s
22
49
8
Facebook Promo is a neat and dynamically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors. It's a cool way to display your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, modeling, lifestyle, food, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Instagram Promo Horizontal Original theme video
Instagram Promo Horizontal
Edit
By motifixer
27s
22
31
11
Instagram Promo is a neat and dynamically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors. It's a cool way to display your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, modeling, lifestyle, food, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Top 5 List Horizontal Original theme video
Top 5 List Horizontal
Edit
By mocarg
18s
21
19
7
Turn your #top5 lists into stunning videos! Perfect for #top5tips, advice video or a short video recap. No matter which industry you are coming from, our advanced customization options will help you create unique thumb-stopping video. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time!
Dynamic Travel Slideshow Original theme video
Dynamic Travel Slideshow
Edit
By vivace_studio
18s
22
20
8
Memories from your travel in Photo frames. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us