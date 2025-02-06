en
Broadcast News Program
Created by motionsparrow
7exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
9videos
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Present your compelling stories with elegance and modernity. Our Broadcast News Program template, crafted for newscasts and broadcast projects, merges stylish design with multimedia integrations for a high-impact presentation. Customize with logos, videos, and images to suit your brand. Each frame promises to make an impression. Ready to broadcast excellence? This template guides you there.
By d3luxxxe
16s
21
21
13
Fast Shots is a minimalist and energetic intro video, ideal for showcasing your photos or videos. It captures the viewer's attention with its fast pace, energetic camera movement, floating elements, and subtle depth of field focus changes. Adapt the slideshow and logo animation to fit any topic or content.
By TippyTop
16s
22
14
33
Invoke nostalgia with a high-tech twist in TV Reveal. This template transforms the iconic TV glitch into the grand stage for your brand's reveal. Customize with your assets to turn heads and make a sophisticated statement on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo. Show off your brand in full widescreen glory with this horizontal, ready-to-publish video.
By AuroraMediaLab
22s
22
4
9
Intrigue your audience from the very start. Make the big screen go back, revealing your awesome brand logo with an optional background image. Apply your branding and assets and create one of a kind logo intro animation. Create once - love forever!
By MotionPro
20s
24
20
11
Showcase your app or product in the high-definition elegance of an art gallery with our Tablet Gallery Promo. Customizable tablet mockups glide through a spacious interior, while your logo and tagline are tastefully displayed. This template is a canvas for your creativity, with slots for your images, video, and tailored text. Create a promotional masterpiece, fully ready for full-screen viewing on any platform.
By motifixer
27s
22
49
8
Facebook Promo is a neat and dynamically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors. It's a cool way to display your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, modeling, lifestyle, food, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By motifixer
27s
22
31
11
Instagram Promo is a neat and dynamically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors. It's a cool way to display your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, modeling, lifestyle, food, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By mocarg
18s
21
19
7
Turn your #top5 lists into stunning videos! Perfect for #top5tips, advice video or a short video recap. No matter which industry you are coming from, our advanced customization options will help you create unique thumb-stopping video. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time!
By vivace_studio
18s
22
20
8
Memories from your travel in Photo frames. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
