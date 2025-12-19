Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Modern 3D Unveil

6-15s
Landscape
Cube
Corporate
Modern
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
News 3D Broadcast Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
11exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the world of clean geometry with the Modern 3D Unveil opener. An extravaganza of 3D shapes is a professional gateway to your message. Seamlessly customize every element, from text and fonts to colors and multimedia. Perfect for news, documentaries, or corporate announcements, this template delivers a cutting-edge look for creators who mean business.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
LED Error Glitch Reveal Original theme video
LED Error Glitch Reveal
By Dima_MD
7s
7
3
10
Introduce your brand with a digital punch using our dynamic LED Error Glitch Reveal template. Simulating a high-tech LED screen malfunction, this video transforms pixel chaos into a sharp logo reveal. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ending with a tagline that solidifies your message. Perfect for YouTube intros or standalone impressions, leave viewers intrigued and wanting more.
Firework in Postcard Original theme video
Firework in Postcard
By MotionBank21
11s
5
3
16
Set the night sky ablaze with dazzling fireworks that illuminate your brand's message. Our Firework in Postcard turns any introduction into a celebratory event, perfect for holiday greetings or company milestones. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for that personal touch. Engage your audience with a festive reveal that radiates joy and stays memorable long after the show is over.
Partnership Explosion Golden Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Explosion Golden Reveal
By PixBolt
11s
6
4
18
Step into the world of luxury with our Explosion Golden Reveal template. An opulent explosion ushers your logo into the limelight, making sure your brand shines with exclusivity and premium quality. Perfect for product promotions or elegant intros, this customizable template lets you alter logo and colors to suit your style. Create a video ready for the big screens and leave a golden impression.
Frozen Forest Surprise Original Theme theme video
Frozen Forest Surprise
By milinkovic
10s
6
3
12
Enchant your audience this holiday season with our festive Frozen Forest Surprise template. Dive into a winter wonderland where a magical gift unveils your logo amidst the snowflakes. It's perfect for Christmas greetings or a wintery brand intro. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to create a seasonal sensation that's ready to captivate on any display.
Cyberpunk Glitch Intro Default Colors theme video
Cyberpunk Glitch Intro
By alex.tantsura
8s
5
4
10
Impress your audience with a dynamic, high-definition entrance using the Cyberpunk Glitch Intro template. The glitch effect and shockwave animations flawlessly introduce your logo in an unconventional, attention-grabbing sequence. Effortlessly customize with your logo and brand colors for a unique piece that's ready to publish. Perfect for YouTube intros, social media, or any digital platform where any display is pivotal.
Digital Reveal Red colors and white background theme video
Digital Reveal
By alex.tantsura
9s
6
3
8
Capture the essence of your brand with a vibrant flourish in our Digital Reveal template. Dynamic abstract shapes craft a narrative around your logo, culminating in an unforgettable reveal. Customize with your tagline, and choose fonts and colors that speak your brand's language. This video is ready to be the definitive introduction or departure piece on any popular platform.
Golden Particles Reveal Original theme video
Golden Particles Reveal
By oasisfx
15s
2
3
10
Add a touch of elegance to your brand's introduction with the Golden Particles Reveal template. Emanate sophistication as thousands of golden particles gracefully converge, revealing your logo against a luxurious backdrop. Ideal for high-end brands, weddings, or fashion events, this video captures the essence of luxury. Easily customize with your own logo, tagline, fonts, and brand colors to create a remarkable and ready-to-publish video.
3D Neon Glass Reveal Purple Colors theme video
3D Neon Glass Reveal
By alex.tantsura
10s
6
2
7
Embrace the glow of neon and the sleek elegance of glass with this stunning 3D Neon Glass Reveal. Perfect for any display, this template elevates your content with vibrant 3D visuals and customizable color schemes. Tailor it to your brand and captivate audiences across platforms, from YouTube to Twitter, with this masterpiece.
