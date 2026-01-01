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CHAMPION AUTHOR

MotionBox

Hi! Nice to meet you! I’m passionate freelance visual artist and motion designer and I love creating stuff, I could not not do it ;D. I make After Effects templates, stock motion graphics and stock footage & photos , for anyone who wants to create videos faster with original and unique looks.
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MotionBox Highlight video
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9:16
4:5
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motionbox's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
Slideshow
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PORTFOLIO
Funky Podcast Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:27
Funky Podcast Opener Original theme video
Tasty Coffee Titles
By MotionBox
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2K
00:36
Tasty Coffee Titles Original theme video
Gift Wishes
By MotionBox
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4K
00:30
Gift Wishes Original theme video
Bright Birthday Slideshow
By MotionBox
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2K
00:29
Bright Birthday Slideshow Original theme video
Youtube Outro
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:08
Youtube Outro Original theme video
Retro Vinyl Experience
By MotionBox
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4K
00:29
Retro Vinyl Experience Original theme video
The Clouds Titles
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:43
The Clouds Titles Default theme video
Youtube Glitch
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:10
Youtube Glitch Dark theme video
Podcast Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:36
Podcast Promo Original theme video
Clean Rotating 3D Logo
By MotionBox
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2K · 60fps
00:06
Clean Rotating 3D Logo Original theme video
Brandbook in Motion
By MotionBox
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4K
00:12
Brandbook in Motion Original theme video
Colorful Short Stomp Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:09
Colorful Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Tasty Restaurant Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:08
Tasty Restaurant Promo Original theme video
Mexican Food Logo Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:08
Mexican Food Logo Reveal Original theme video
Minimal Carved Logo
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:06
Minimal Carved Logo Original theme video
Rotating Cubes
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Rotating Cubes Original theme video
Luxury Podcast Logo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:08
Luxury Podcast Logo Original theme video
Infinity Twist Background
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Infinity Twist Background Original theme video
Clapperboard Studio Logo
By MotionBox
Edit
00:08
Clapperboard Studio Logo Original theme video
Podcast Promo Titles
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:30
Podcast Promo Titles Original theme video
Neon Vinyl Titles Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:39
Neon Vinyl Titles Opener Original theme video
Stone Slam Logo Horizontal
By MotionBox
Edit
00:10
Stone Slam Logo Horizontal Original theme video
Billboards Mockup
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:29
Billboards Mockup Original theme video
Fast & Simple Stomp Logo Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:07
Fast & Simple Stomp Logo Opener Original theme video
Culinary Logo Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:10
Culinary Logo Reveal Original theme video
Technology Error Glitch
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:06
Technology Error Glitch Original theme video
Retro Arcade Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Retro Arcade Reveal Original theme video
Nature Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:13
Nature Reveal Original theme video
Urban Colorful Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:31
Urban Colorful Slideshow Original theme video
3D Clean App Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:40
3D Clean App Promo Original theme video
Youtuber Touch
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:08
Youtuber Touch Original theme video
Synthwave Retro Podcast Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:12
Synthwave Retro Podcast Opener Original theme video
Brush Stomp Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:08
Brush Stomp Opener Original theme video
Radio Show Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
00:17
Radio Show Opener Original theme video
American Football Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:15
American Football Opener Original theme video
Bitcoin Titles
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:31
Bitcoin Titles Original theme video
Coffee Capsules Mockup
By MotionBox
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4K
00:36
Coffee Capsules Mockup Original theme video
Tote Bag Mockup
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:20
Tote Bag Mockup Original theme video
Glam Makeup Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:10
Glam Makeup Reveal Original theme video
Sweet Apparel Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:15
Sweet Apparel Promo Original theme video
Action Glitch Stomp Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:21
Action Glitch Stomp Opener Original theme video
Isometric Colorful Company Values
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:33
Isometric Colorful Company Values Original theme video
Clean Corporate Employee Interview
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
01:00
Clean Corporate Employee Interview Original theme video
Iridescent Holographic Glitch Intro
By MotionBox
Edit
00:25
Iridescent Holographic Glitch Intro Original theme video
Poker Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:29
Poker Slideshow Original theme video
Beauty Make Up Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:15
Beauty Make Up Promo Original theme video
Trendy Background
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:20
Trendy Background Original theme video
Rock and Roll Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:39
Rock and Roll Slideshow Original theme video
White Floral Women's Day
By MotionBox
Edit
00:35
White Floral Women's Day Original theme video
Kids And Family Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
00:30
Kids And Family Slideshow Original theme video
Grunge Sport Slideshow Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:24
Grunge Sport Slideshow Opener Original theme video
Minimal Lifestyle Story 1 - Vertical
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Minimal Lifestyle Story 1 - Vertical Original theme video
Short Modern Breaking News
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Short Modern Breaking News Original theme video
Family Pop Up Photo Album
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:29
Family Pop Up Photo Album Original theme video
Urban Colorful Stories 1
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Urban Colorful Stories 1 Original theme video
Education & Science Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
00:20
Education & Science Promo Original theme video
Pink Perspectives
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:55
Pink Perspectives Original theme video
Beauty Serum Mockup
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:20
Beauty Serum Mockup Original theme video
Flip Book Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Flip Book Opener Original theme video
Sweet Tea Titles
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:33
Sweet Tea Titles Original theme video
Culinary Titles
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:30
Culinary Titles Original theme video
Retro Vaporwave Background
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Retro Vaporwave Background Original theme video
Magical Butterfly Background
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Magical Butterfly Background Original theme video
Nature Floral Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:15
Nature Floral Reveal Original theme video
Valentine's Lovely Flowers Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:30
Valentine's Lovely Flowers Slideshow Original theme video
Artist Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
00:24
Artist Slideshow Original theme video
Retro Headphones Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:22
Retro Headphones Opener Original theme video
Valentines Slides
By MotionBox
Edit
00:38
Valentines Slides Original theme video
Books and Library Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:29
Books and Library Promo Original theme video
Short Colorfull Cool Intro
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:15
Short Colorfull Cool Intro Original theme video
App Glitch Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:34
App Glitch Promo Original theme video
Abstract Radial Glitch Logo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:06
Abstract Radial Glitch Logo Original theme video
Holographic Job Offer
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:30
Holographic Job Offer Original theme video
Grunge App Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:31
Grunge App Promo Original theme video
Spheres Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:56
Spheres Promo Black Friday theme video
Back to School
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:23
Back to School Original theme video
Hard Glitch Intro
By MotionBox
Edit
00:06
Hard Glitch Intro Original theme video
Corporate Rays Presentation
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:56
Corporate Rays Presentation Original theme video
Sunny Beach Travel Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
00:30
Sunny Beach Travel Slideshow Original theme video
Science and Medical Job Offer
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:30
Science and Medical Job Offer Original theme video
Match Cut Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
00:08
Match Cut Reveal Original theme video
Glam Apparel Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
60fps
00:15
Glam Apparel Promo Original theme video
Blue Screen Death Logo
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:06
Blue Screen Death Logo Original theme video
Website Spheres Promo
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:28
Website Spheres Promo Original theme video
Bros Handshake Background
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Bros Handshake Background Original theme video
Kraft Stationary Mockup
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:30
Kraft Stationary Mockup Original theme video
Beautiful Travel Memories
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:30
Beautiful Travel Memories Original theme video
Infinity Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:34
Infinity Slideshow Original theme video
Game Zone Logo Transition
By MotionBox
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:06
Game Zone Logo Transition Original theme video
Natural Organic Slides
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:26
Natural Organic Slides Original theme video
Romantic Floral Slideshow
By MotionBox
Edit
01:03
Romantic Floral Slideshow Original theme video
Retro Gameboy Reveal
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:22
Retro Gameboy Reveal Original theme video
White Christmas Slides
By MotionBox
Edit
01:05
White Christmas Slides Original theme video
Halloween Sticky Invite
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Halloween Sticky Invite Original theme video
Party Celebration Invitations
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Party Celebration Invitations Golden Style 1 theme video
Night Bulbs Elegant Beauty Product
By MotionBox
Edit
00:15
Night Bulbs Elegant Beauty Product Original theme video
Gamer Short Logo Intro
By MotionBox
Edit
2K
00:06
Gamer Short Logo Intro Original theme video
Platonic Background
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:20
Platonic Background Original theme video
Water Bottle Mockup
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:30
Water Bottle Mockup Original theme video

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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us