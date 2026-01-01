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CHAMPION AUTHOR
MotionBox
Hi! Nice to meet you! I’m passionate freelance visual artist and motion designer and I love creating stuff, I could not not do it ;D. I make After Effects templates, stock motion graphics and stock footage & photos , for anyone who wants to create videos faster with original and unique looks.
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4.6
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16:9
9:16
4:5
1:1
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motionbox's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockup
Story video
Logo animation
Outro
Motion title
Transparent
Subscribe animation
Animated background
Stream elements
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