Youtuber Touch
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
5.6Kexports
Bring a polished finish to your videos with a fast, modern YouTube outro that drives engagement. This template combines flat design, bold CTAs and tactile tap interactions to showcase like, share, subscribe and notification prompts before a clean logo reveal. Centered composition, energetic motion and geometric rings focus attention where it matters. Ideal as an outro or a snappy intro, it’s a versatile logo animation built for creators, brands and product channels who want a crisp, professional touch.
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