Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Education & Science Promo - Original - Poster image

Education & Science Promo

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Education
Photorealistic
Promo
Chalk
1.3Kexports
rating
Bring learning to life with a refined education promo built from real desk footage, chalkboard frames and smooth camera pans. Showcase images and headlines in a photorealistic classroom setting with chalk-style write‑on titles and top‑down notebook scenes for longer copy. Ideal for school marketing, college recruitment, e‑learning, lessons and training content. Customize fonts, colors, text and images to match your branding and export a clean, earth‑toned slideshow ready for any channel.
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