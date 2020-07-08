Kick off the new term with a playful school-themed promo. This 2D slideshow features hand-drawn doodles, chalkboard-style frames, lined notebook paper, and soft pastel accents. Seamless slide-ins and light flashes keep attention on your photos and messages, making it ideal for back-to-school marketing, class highlights, open days, or training content. Easily replace images and text to tailor it for schools, colleges, tutors, or education brands. Designed for clarity and fun, it blends classroom supplies, equations, and neat framing to present information beautifully and keep viewers engaged.