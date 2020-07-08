Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Back to School - Original - Poster image

Back to School

00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 6 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Hand-drawn
Back to School
Education
Promo
2.4Kexports
rating
Kick off the new term with a playful school-themed promo. This 2D slideshow features hand-drawn doodles, chalkboard-style frames, lined notebook paper, and soft pastel accents. Seamless slide-ins and light flashes keep attention on your photos and messages, making it ideal for back-to-school marketing, class highlights, open days, or training content. Easily replace images and text to tailor it for schools, colleges, tutors, or education brands. Designed for clarity and fun, it blends classroom supplies, equations, and neat framing to present information beautifully and keep viewers engaged.
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Design Community
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