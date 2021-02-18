Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
The Clouds Titles - Default - Poster image

The Clouds Titles

00:43 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Cinematic
Elegant
Atmospheric
Logo animation
2.6Kexports
rating
Lift your titles above the clouds with a cinematic, elegant sequence that glides through a vast sky. Sparkling particles assemble each headline before drifting clouds reveal the next, culminating in a polished logo moment. This atmospheric design is perfect for films, trailers, teasers, promos, commercials and event openers. Customize multiple title scenes, your logo and tagline, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. With calm, graceful motion and photorealistic cloudscapes, it sets an immersive tone while keeping your message front and center.
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
Cinematic Sky Reveal
By milinkovic
Edit
00:09
Cinematic Sky Reveal Original theme video
Lovely Sky Particles
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Lovely Sky Particles Original theme video
Cinematic Sky Reveal
By S_WorX
Edit
00:30
Cinematic Sky Reveal Original Logo Color theme video
Cinematic Night Sky Reveal
By S_WorX
Edit
00:15
Cinematic Night Sky Reveal Original theme video
Above the Clouds
By thundermotion2021
Edit
4K
00:07
Above the Clouds Original theme video
Cinematic Clouds Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
4K
00:07
Cinematic Clouds Logo Original theme video
Butterflies In Clouds Unveil
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Butterflies In Clouds Unveil Original theme video
Golden Haze 1
By FMedia
Edit
00:24
Golden Haze 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us