Above the Clouds

By Balalaika 11s 25 28 15

Breaking News Promo Daily News is a dynamic and exciting template for After Effects. Use it for your breaking news or to create a news video. This template contains 9 placeholders and 18 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your breaking news, actual problems, political, medical, economical, and other news, coronavirus news, epic videos, talks about the world situation. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution.