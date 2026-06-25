Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Golden Haze 1 - Original - Poster image

Golden Haze 1

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Elegant
Luxury
Sparkles
Particles
9exports
rating
Craft an elegant opener with glowing gold particles, cinematic light rays, and refined typography. This versatile title sequence is perfect for upscale intros, event highlights, and branded promos. Personalize the headline text, font, and gradients, fine‑tune the particle and background colors, and set the tone with your own soundtrack. Smooth fades, depth‑of‑field, and floating motion create a premium, luxurious feel that instantly elevates your message on social, web, or broadcast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us