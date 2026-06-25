Golden Haze 2

Create a refined opener with an elegant gold title sequence. This template bathes your headlines in shimmering particles, sparkles and soft bokeh over a dark, atmospheric backdrop. Customize multiple title scenes with your own text, fonts and colors, including nuanced control over particle and background hues. Smooth fades, floating motion and rich depth-of-field keep the focus on your message while conveying luxury and sophistication. Ideal for ceremonies, events, brand intros and premium announcements, it renders quickly and looks stunning across platforms. Make your next intro unforgettable with polished, cinematic elegance.