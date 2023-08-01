Retro Vaporwave Background

Bring retro 80s flavor to your visuals with a neon synthwave cityscape. This animated background features a striped sun, starry night sky, horizon grid and glowing skyline—ideal for intros, streaming scenes, YouTube, or social reels. Colors are customizable so you can match your brand or track vibe. Use it as a looping-style ambient backdrop behind titles, footage, or overlays to add instant nostalgia and futuristic energy to any project.