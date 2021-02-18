Tasty Coffee Titles
00:36 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.8Kexports
Showcase your brand with cinematic coffee visuals and cozy, rustic vibes. This multi‑scene promo features elegant titles printed onto a burlap bag and a steaming cup, smooth macro glides, warm light rays, and an atmospheric table‑top reveal for your logo and tagline. Perfect for food & beverage, packaging and café branding, it blends live‑action footage with tasteful motion graphics for a premium finish. Customize the texts, colors and final logo to craft a refined opener or product teaser that smells like fresh coffee.
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