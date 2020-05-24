Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Books and Library Promo - Original - Poster image

Books and Library Promo

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Photorealistic
Promo
Books & Publishing
Cinematic
Book
1.8Kexports
rating
Promote your next book event or library program with a cinematic, photorealistic video built from real library footage. Warm earth tones, gentle camera drift, and tasteful typography guide viewers through three elegant scenes framed by stacks of books, a chalkboard sign, a sticky note, and study props. It’s perfect for libraries, bookstores, publishers, and educational content—use it as a promo, intro, or title sequence. Customize the messages and color treatment to match your branding and create a welcoming, literary atmosphere that feels authentic and refined.
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Help
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