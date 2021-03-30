Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Sport Slideshow Opener - Original - Poster image

Grunge Sport Slideshow Opener

00:24 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 17 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Intro
Title sequence
Brush strokes
3.3Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a gritty, high-energy sports opener. This grunge slideshow blends concrete textures, bold kinetic titles, glitch transitions, and paint stroke reveals to showcase your footage with attitude. Eye-catching 3D icons, halftone patterns, hearts, likes and hashtags add punch, while a clean logo end screen seals the message. Perfect for gyms, teams, events, training, or product launches, it’s fully customizable with colors, fonts, media, and text. Create an impactful promo that feels fast, tough, and modern—without the hassle.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us