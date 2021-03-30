Grunge Sport Slideshow Opener

Launch your brand with a gritty, high-energy sports opener. This grunge slideshow blends concrete textures, bold kinetic titles, glitch transitions, and paint stroke reveals to showcase your footage with attitude. Eye-catching 3D icons, halftone patterns, hearts, likes and hashtags add punch, while a clean logo end screen seals the message. Perfect for gyms, teams, events, training, or product launches, it’s fully customizable with colors, fonts, media, and text. Create an impactful promo that feels fast, tough, and modern—without the hassle.