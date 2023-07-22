Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Magical Butterfly Background - Original - Poster image

Magical Butterfly Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Fantasy
Atmospheric
Butterfly
Wings
496exports
rating
Create an enchanting ambience with this animated background featuring a winged silhouette glowing against a deep, atmospheric forest. Soft particles, fog, and light rays add cinematic depth, while smooth, floating motion keeps the scene calm and mesmerizing. Perfect for intros, overlays, streams, music videos, or event visuals. Tweak wing, glow, and particle colors to match your brand or mood, and toggle plants, particles, floor reflections, or the figure for different looks. Designed with fantasy, neon glow, and 3D motion graphics flair, this background frames your content beautifully without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us