Iridescent Holographic Glitch Intro

Make your brand pop with a retro Y2K glitch intro packed with holographic textures, warped grids and classic desktop UI windows. This template lets you edit multiple titles, drop in images, customize colors and fonts, and cap it off with a bold logo reveal. Perfect for promos, product teasers and channel branding, it pairs stacked text patterns with a loading bar motif for extra nostalgia. Fast, energetic motion and iridescent color give any content a stylish upgrade. Customize in minutes and export a polished opener that turns heads.