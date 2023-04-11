Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Iridescent Holographic Post 4 - Original - Poster image

Iridescent Holographic Post 4

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Y2K
Warped grid
Digital
Fabric
37exports
rating
Give your posts a retro‑futurist boost with a Y2K motion title that blends iridescent holographic fabric, a warped grid backdrop, and tasteful glitch accents. Customize two text lines, tweak colors for the background, grid, and typography, and drop in your audio to match the vibe. The square format is ideal for social feeds and promos, while the clean, minimal layout keeps your message front and center. Perfect for channel intros, announcements, and stylish brand updates—fast to edit, striking to watch, and ready to share.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us