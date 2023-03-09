Iridescent Holographic Story 1

Give your stories a nostalgic glow. This vertical promo pairs a retro desktop window with an iridescent holographic backdrop, playful loading bar, and tasteful glitch accents. Edit the headline and subtext, tweak the color scheme, and drop it into your channel lineup for bold, scroll-stopping presence. The warped grid texture and vibrant gradient palette bring a Y2K vibe that works for brand teasers, announcements, and quick promos. Fast to customize and built for 9:16, it’s a stylish way to highlight your message and drive action.