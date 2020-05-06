Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Artist Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Artist Slideshow

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photorealistic
Notebook
3D motion graphics
Wood
1.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your photos with an artistic touch. This photorealistic flat‑lay slideshow places your images inside a sketchbook surrounded by real studio tools. Brush‑stroke titles and smooth slide transitions create a warm, handmade vibe that suits portfolios, promos, intros, travel memories, birthdays and more. Customize colors, text and imagery to match your brand or story. The top‑down composition keeps the focus on your pictures while the vibrant accents add life and character. Deliver a cozy, creative presentation that feels crafted and personal—ready to impress on any platform.
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Intro
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Outro
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us