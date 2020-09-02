Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Youtube Outro - Original - Poster image

Youtube Outro

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Minimal
YouTube
Flat design
10.2Kexports
rating
Wrap up your videos with a clean, minimal YouTube outro that drives action. This flat design end screen features a bold play mark, a tinted media splash, headline and tagline space, plus animated like, share, and bell icons with a clear CTA button. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep attention while the focused tritone palette ensures brand clarity. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your channel style and encourage viewers to subscribe, engage, and return for more.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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