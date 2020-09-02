Wrap up your videos with a clean, minimal YouTube outro that drives action. This flat design end screen features a bold play mark, a tinted media splash, headline and tagline space, plus animated like, share, and bell icons with a clear CTA button. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep attention while the focused tritone palette ensures brand clarity. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your channel style and encourage viewers to subscribe, engage, and return for more.