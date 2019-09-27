Clapperboard Studio Logo

Bring a cinematic touch to your brand with a photorealistic clapperboard reveal set in a professional film studio. This elegant logo animation makes a strong intro or outro for trailers, movies, production companies, and creative channels. Letterbox bars, shallow depth of field, vignette, and subtle film grain deliver a polished, big‑screen feel, while a punchy zoom adds impact. Easily replace the logo and tagline to match your identity and export a ready-to-use opener that elevates your storytelling.