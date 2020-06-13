Blue Screen Death Logo

Create a brutal, high-impact logo animation built for gaming. This fast glitch design smashes through blue-screen errors, TV static and RGB splits, layering HUD cues, code overlays and repeating gamepad patterns. Drop in your logo, update a bold headline and a URL, and you’re set with a powerful intro or outro for streams, esports and gaming content. Energetic motion, neon palettes and crisp center framing ensure your brand lands with maximum clarity after the chaos. Perfect when you want a hard-hitting, techy identity that feels like a system crash turned into a mic drop.