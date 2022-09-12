Distorted Glitch Logo

Make a bold impression with a fast glitch logo animation crafted for tech-forward branding. This energetic ident fuses RGB split, CRT-style scanlines, code overlays, scanning bars and strobe hits with a dramatic zoom-tunnel reveal. Drop in your logo and tagline, adjust colors, and you’re ready with a striking intro or outro that fits channels, promos, and brand bumpers. The design keeps your mark centered and crisp while digital distortion and displacement warps add attitude. Ideal for startups, software, cybersecurity, and any brand that wants a modern, high-tech edge.