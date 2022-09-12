Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Distorted Glitch Logo - Original - Poster image

Distorted Glitch Logo

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch artifacts
6.6Kexports
rating
Make a bold impression with a fast glitch logo animation crafted for tech-forward branding. This energetic ident fuses RGB split, CRT-style scanlines, code overlays, scanning bars and strobe hits with a dramatic zoom-tunnel reveal. Drop in your logo and tagline, adjust colors, and you’re ready with a striking intro or outro that fits channels, promos, and brand bumpers. The design keeps your mark centered and crisp while digital distortion and displacement warps add attitude. Ideal for startups, software, cybersecurity, and any brand that wants a modern, high-tech edge.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us