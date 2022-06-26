Kick off your videos with a powerful glitch logo reveal. This template blends neon RGB splits, scanning bars, and code‑driven backgrounds into an energetic, tech-forward ident. Rapid digital distortions build to a clean, centered logo, perfect for intros or outros. Easily replace the logo and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for technology content, streams, trailers, and modern channels seeking a bold, futuristic look.