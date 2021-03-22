Distortion Glitch Logo

Make your brand pop with a fast, high-impact logo animation built on glitch aesthetics. This energetic intro/outro fuses RGB split, scanlines, pixel tears, and flicker to deliver a bold, digital look. Drop in your logo, adjust the background and tagline colors, and choose whether to preserve your original logo palette. The centered layout and neon-on-dark contrast ensure maximum legibility while the distortion delivers attitude—perfect for tech content, gaming channels, and YouTube branding. Quick to customize and ready to impress, it’s a slick way to stamp your identity on any video.