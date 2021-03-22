Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Distortion Glitch Logo - Original - Poster image

Distortion Glitch Logo

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch artifacts
2.7Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with a fast, high-impact logo animation built on glitch aesthetics. This energetic intro/outro fuses RGB split, scanlines, pixel tears, and flicker to deliver a bold, digital look. Drop in your logo, adjust the background and tagline colors, and choose whether to preserve your original logo palette. The centered layout and neon-on-dark contrast ensure maximum legibility while the distortion delivers attitude—perfect for tech content, gaming channels, and YouTube branding. Quick to customize and ready to impress, it’s a slick way to stamp your identity on any video.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us